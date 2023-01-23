Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said a woman was injured in a shooting early Monday morning on Gatewood Avenue.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are looking into what led to the shooting and hope to identify a suspect.

