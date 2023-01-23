Woman seriously injured in early-morning shooting
She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition early Monday morning in East Nashville.
According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting on Luton Street near Gatewood Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Monday A woman was found with gunshot wounds and was quickly transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are looking into what led to the shooting and hope to identify a suspect.
