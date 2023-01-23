Victims tackle, detain man accused of attempted Broadway abduction

Police say a group of victims stopped a man from trying to kidnap two women in downtown Nashville.
Christian Lee Stehle
Christian Lee Stehle(MNPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested early Sunday morning after Nashville police say he brandished a gun and tried to abduct two women.

Christian Lee Stehle, 23, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and having a weapon while intoxicated.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Metro Police officers said they were notified of a man with a gun outside of Bridgestone Arena. When they arrived, they found Stehle had been detained by a group of people.

Witnesses said Stehle had approached two women and “tried to take them home.” When the women told Stehle to leave, the 23-year-old told them he had a gun, showed it to the group, and tried to pull it out of his waistband, police said.

The group of six alleged victims was able to tackle Stehle, disarm him, and pin him down until police arrived. All six victims said they feared Stehle would hurt or kill them.

Stehle, who officers said was highly intoxicated, was arrested. He’s remains in jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

