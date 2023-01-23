Thief threatens to shoot Nashville Aldi employees: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man who tried to steal a cart full of items from an Aldi grocery store in Nashville was arrested after threatening to shoot at least three employees, according to Metro Police.

Steven Dodd, 47, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, among other charges.

Police responded to the Aldi, 7117 Southpoint Parkway, on Sunday. A store manager told police Dodd had filled up his cart with items and waited until there was only one cashier before bolting out of the store without paying.

Several employees followed Dodd out of the store to try and reclaim the stolen items. That’s when police said Dodd pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot the employees. Jones only managed to get laundry detergent into his van before driving away, nearly hitting one of the employees, according to police.

Police later located Dodd and arrested him. The bottles of laundry detergent were returned to the store.

