Study: Nashville drivers spend extra 80 hours in rush hour traffic each year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study shows Nashville drivers spend about 80 extra hours in rush hour traffic each year, according to researchers at CoPilot.

The company combined traffic numbers from Nashville, Murfreesboro and Franklin.

In 2019, the average commute time was 27.6 minutes. As millions of workers transitioned to working from home during the pandemic, traffic conditions improved considerably: the average commute dipped to 26.9 minutes in 2020, and then dropped again to 25.6 minutes in 2021. Over the course of a year, on average, workers saved nearly 17 hours in commute time due to this decline.

They found that drivers spend more than 19 extra minutes during their daily commute because of rush hour traffic.

About 12 minutes of that is during the drive home.

