Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number

Authorities say you should never give out personal information over the phone.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is warning of an ongoing scam.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is warning of an ongoing scam.(WCSO)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line.

The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post.

“Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The scamming tactics, investigators say, include using authorities’ phone numbers (615-444-1412 in Wilson County); giving a legitimate employee name, including rank from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, threatening arrest due to non-payment of legal fees or failure to report for jury duty; and requiring you to buy a gift card.

Authorities add you should never give out personal information over the phone; just hang up and contact authorities if you believe you are being scammed.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Police said two teens were arrested shortly after a head-on crash on Kings Lane. The...
2 teens arrested after crashing carjacked SUV
Terrance Turner, age 43.
Ex-con arrested for multiple robberies around Nashville
Gas Prices
Gas prices rise 18 cents in Tennessee in past week
WSMV Holly Thompson
Vehicles stolen from Chevy dealership in Russellville