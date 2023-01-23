Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line.

The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post.

“Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The scamming tactics, investigators say, include using authorities’ phone numbers (615-444-1412 in Wilson County); giving a legitimate employee name, including rank from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, threatening arrest due to non-payment of legal fees or failure to report for jury duty; and requiring you to buy a gift card.

Authorities add you should never give out personal information over the phone; just hang up and contact authorities if you believe you are being scammed.

