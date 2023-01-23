Reward offered after Nashville music venue worker gets punched

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville music venue is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly hit two employees at Robert’s Western World.

On the Robert’s Western World (RWW) Facebook page, the venue said that two doormen were assaulted by two men.

RWW said the incident happened around midnight on Saturday.

Both the men accused of hitting the employees were white and about 5′9″ to 5′10″, slim with an average size build, according to RWW.

One of the men accused of punching an employee is seen in surveillance footage with a mustache and a thin beard. The other man has short dark brown hair with a clean shave.

“Any leads or help would be greatly appreciated and with confirmed identity, we are willing to pay a cash reward,” RWW said in a Facebook post.

If anyone knows of the men who allegedly punched the employees they should text 615-689-6319.

