Nashville woman one of 6 arrested after violent protest in Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was one of six people that were arrested after a “violent” protest broke out in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville was arrested on Saturday. She was part of a group inside a “marching crowd that decided to commit illegal activities which included the breaking of windows,” according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum.

Geier, along with the other five, were protesting in response to environmental activist 26-year-old Manuel Teran’s death. He was shot by a state trooper at the future site of the Atlanta police training facility, according to our sister station WANF.

“Within two blocks the illegal activities were stopped, and we had made an arrest of six individuals,” said Schierbaum. ”There are three businesses that received damages.”

During the violent protests, an Atlanta Police Department patrol unit was set on fire and businesses had their windows broken.

Geier was charged with the following:

Pedestrian in the roadway

Willful obstruct

Riot or unlawful assembly

Criminal damage

Arson first degree

Interference with government property

Domestic Terrorism

