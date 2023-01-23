Maury County convenience store closed after fire

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County Fire Fighters responded to a trash compactor fire at the Neeley Hollow convenience center.

Officials were able to tow away the container away from the compactor. The Maury County Fire Department said luckily the fire was confined to the front area of the container.

The convenience center will be closed on Monday and customers will need to use an alternate location such as the Fountain Heights location, according to MCFD.

Officials believe the suspected cause of the fire was discarded lithium-ion batteries.

Neeley Hollow convenience center fire (Maury County Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.