LIVE: Family, attorneys discuss Tyre Nichols’ death after watching police footage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, the man who died days after a confrontation with Memphis police, spoke Monday for the first time since seeing footage from the event that led to his death.

CLICK HERE to watch the live press conference.

Nichols, 29, died on January 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation that led to him being hospitalized.

The family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump and attorney Antonio Romanucci to represent them following Nichols’ death.

Family members and attorneys got the chance to review the footage Monday before it was publicly released. They also met with Memphis police.

Crump said Nichols’ mother was unable to sit through more than a minute of the video. In that first minute, Tyre asked police officers, “What did I do?” Crump said.

Crump called the video “appalling, heinous, violent and troublesome.”

“We’re seeing evidence of what happens to Black and brown people from simple traffic stops,” Crump said. “You should not be killed from a simple traffic stop.”

Crump says Police Chief CJ Davis told them before watching the video that she was not proud of what they were about to see.

“Regrettably, it reminded us of (the) Rodney King video,” Crump said.

Officials have said the footage will not be released publicly until after the internal investigation is released.

“Transparency remains a priority in this incident, and a premature release could adversely impact the criminal investigation and the judicial process. We are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate time to release video recording publicly,” Police Chief CJ Davis said in a statement.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop earlier this month: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith.

All five police officers are Black, as well as Tyre--something Crump commented on.

“It is not the race of the police officer that is the determining factor of the amount of force, it is the race of the citizen,” Crump said. “...It is about the Black and brown citizens that get dealt excessive force from the police officers, whether they are Black, white or brown, and it has to stop.”

MPD determined the officers violated multiple policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene and duty to render aid.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and Department of Justice are also investigating this case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.