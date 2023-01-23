FOP endorses Cooper for second term as Nashville mayor


Nashville's FOP issued an endorsement for current Mayor John Cooper in the August Metro General Election.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police said Monday it is endorsing Mayor John Cooper for a second term as Nashville’s mayor.

In a statement, they said Cooper has kept the safety of the community a top priority by providing the latest technology to Metro Police.

He’s also worked to increase the numbers of officers while achieving the most competitive salary, benefits and working conditions.

“During challenging times, Mayor Cooper has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the promotion of public safety and those who are responsible for maintaining it. He has worked to ensure that the safety of our community remains a top priority of his administration by providing the latest technology and equipment for MNPD officers to keep Nashvillians safe. He has also worked to increase the number of MNPD officers on the streets through aggressive hiring efforts.

“His commitment to achieving the most competitive salary, benefits, and attractive working conditions possible in the upcoming year, ensures that the MNPD will be able to retain and recruit the most professional police officers amidst a national police staffing crisis. This commitment will give the MNPD the resources needed to continue providing the safety and service that all Nashvillians have come to know and expect.

“Mayor John Cooper has been a productive partner with Nashville’s police officers in their effort to provide a safe place to live, work, and recreate in. He has consistently stood with the men and women of the MNPD, and we are proud to stand with him in the next election.”

Andrew Jackson Lodge 5 Fraternal Order of Police

The Metro General Election is set for Aug. 3. The offices of mayor, vice mayor and all 40 council seats will be on the ballot. March 20 is the first day for candidates to pick up petitions to be added to the ballot with the qualifying deadline being on May 18 at noon.

