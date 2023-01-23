Five vehicles stolen from dealership in Russellville

Police said several suspects broke into Newton Chevrolet and took keys for multiple vehicles.
At least five vehicles were stolen from Newton Chevrolet in Russellville, KY.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - Russellville Police are investigating the theft of multiple vehicles from a Chevrolet dealership early Sunday morning.

According to the report, several suspects broke into Newton Chevrolet of Russellville in the early morning hours on Sunday and took keys to a handful of vehicles.

Police said at least five vehicles were driven off the lot and the suspects also left extensive property damage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Russellville Police Department.

