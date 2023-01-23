Five vehicles stolen from dealership in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - Russellville Police are investigating the theft of multiple vehicles from a Chevrolet dealership early Sunday morning.

According to the report, several suspects broke into Newton Chevrolet of Russellville in the early morning hours on Sunday and took keys to a handful of vehicles.

Police said at least five vehicles were driven off the lot and the suspects also left extensive property damage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Russellville Police Department.

