First Alert Forecast: Cold and cloudy

A good chill to the air as we head out the door this morning and a very cool afternoon is in store for the Mid-State, once again.

The clouds should break up for some sunshine this afternoon but temperatures will stall out in the mid to upper 40s again. Tonight is going to be cold with temperatures in the upper 20s to nearly 30.

Tuesday should start off with some sunshine before clouds increase in the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 50s.

Our next storm system moves into the Mid State Tuesday night and into Wednesday and will be mostly a rain event across the area. The bulk of our rain will be Tuesday night and into early Wednesday, though some areas in SW Kentucky and NW Middle Tennessee may see some wet snowflakes mix in.

Rain coverage will not be as widespread Wednesday afternoon, but we’ll still see a few showers and maybe even some flurries in the higher elevations. Highs on Wednesday will top off near 50.

A few flurries hang around into our Thursday with temperatures in the lower 40s, but some spots will not get out of the 30s.

Friday looks a bit warmer with temperatures back in the mid to upper 40s.

It is looking like another split weekend for now across the Mid State with good sunshine on Saturday and temperatures back in the mid-50s for the day. Our next round of rain looks to come on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

