First Alert Forecast: A chilly start to the work week

TODAY

It’s a chilly, but quiet start to the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds today. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 40s. Overnight, most clouds will clear allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s! It will be a very cold start to your Tuesday.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN

Tomorrow starts out dry with some sunshine early in the day. High temperatures will rise into the 50s, and it will turn breezy for the second half of the day. Expect clouds to increase and thicken by the evening ahead of our next Weathermaker that brings gusty winds, and scattered rain (that could be locally heavy) overnight tomorrow into Wednesday morning.

Wet snow showers will be possible in Northern Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but little to no accumulation is expected. Any steadier rain should be exiting by mid-morning on Wednesday, but winds will continue to gust up to 45 mph for the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for the second half of the day as well. Most spots could see up to an inch of rain when all is said and done.

A mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 40s are expected this afternoon. (none)

By Thursday, colder air will wrap its way into the Mid State and some flurries or light snow showers cannot be ruled out. Skies will generally stay cloudy, and temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

THE WEEKEND

Friday and Saturday are partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. These will be ideal days for outdoor plans because rain returns on Sunday. Expect scattered showers to develop into Sunday morning, and a few lingering showers are possible for the second half of the day as well. Check back for updates on Sunday’s rain chance later in the week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.