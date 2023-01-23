Ex-con arrested for multiple robberies around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested an ex-con on Sunday that is accused of multiple armed robberies in the Nashville area.

According to the arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Terrance Turner was caught on surveillance cameras stealing money and merchandise from a Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road on Sunday. Police said Turner approached the register with items from the store and then brandished a weapon before demanding money from the employee at gunpoint.

Turner’s identity was confirmed through security footage and police believe he also robbed a Dollar Tree on Hobson Pike in a similar manner on January 4.

Violent Crimes detectives have determined that Turner is responsible for several armed robberies in Nashville. He is charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery and remains in custody on $575,000 bond.

BREAKING: Violent Crimes detectives ended Sun night with their 3rd serial robbery arrest of the weekend. After meticulous surveillance, ex-con Terrance Turner, 43, was arrested just after robbing the Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Rd. He's believed responsible for 8 similar cases. pic.twitter.com/ElpOvw0VYJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 23, 2023

