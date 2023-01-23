Ex-con arrested for multiple robberies around Nashville

Security cameras aided in identifying the man following an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree.
Terrance Turner, 43, was arrested for a string of robberies in Nashville.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested an ex-con on Sunday that is accused of multiple armed robberies in the Nashville area.

According to the arrest affidavit, 43-year-old Terrance Turner was caught on surveillance cameras stealing money and merchandise from a Dollar Tree on Smith Springs Road on Sunday. Police said Turner approached the register with items from the store and then brandished a weapon before demanding money from the employee at gunpoint.

Turner’s identity was confirmed through security footage and police believe he also robbed a Dollar Tree on Hobson Pike in a similar manner on January 4.

Violent Crimes detectives have determined that Turner is responsible for several armed robberies in Nashville. He is charged with seven counts of aggravated robbery and remains in custody on $575,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Terrance Turner arrest
Serial robber arrested
WSMV Caitlyn Kaufman
Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial set to begin
Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 in December 2020.
Trial of men accused of killing Nashville nurse set to begin
WSMV Kaufman trial begins
Jury selection begins for men charged with Caitlyn Kaufman's murder