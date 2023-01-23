Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle Tenn.

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A camper stolen out of Maine was found in Lebanon on Saturday afternoon.

Patrol units with the Lebanon Police Department stopped the camper on Hartmann Drive near West Main Street.

Officers were able to make contact with the driver. Once in custody, the driver was identified as Corey Gleason of Maine.

Lebanon PD said Gleason will be facing local charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.