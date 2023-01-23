2 teens arrested after crashing carjacked SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles are in custody after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of a carjacking, Metro Police said.

The two juveniles of a carjacked red SUV were followed by the victim in another vehicle. The juveniles and victim exchanged gunfire on Haynes Park Drive.

Police said the stolen SUV crashed head-on into a car on Kings Lane and both teens fled on foot. The teens are now in custody.

In addition to the recovery of the victim’s SUV, police said two other stolen vehicles were located nearby.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, according to police.

