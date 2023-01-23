2 teens arrested after crashing carjacked SUV


Metro Police said two teens were arrested shortly after a head-on crash on Kings Lane. The teens are accused of stealing an SUV, then exchanging gunfire with the victim before the crash.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two juveniles are in custody after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of a carjacking, Metro Police said.

The two juveniles of a carjacked red SUV were followed by the victim in another vehicle. The juveniles and victim exchanged gunfire on Haynes Park Drive.

Police said the stolen SUV crashed head-on into a car on Kings Lane and both teens fled on foot. The teens are now in custody.

In addition to the recovery of the victim’s SUV, police said two other stolen vehicles were located nearby.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, according to police.

