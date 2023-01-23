$1.5 million fire-damaged Franklin mansion now under contract

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Franklin mansion with heavy fire damage and an asking price of about $1.5 million is now under contract, according to a Zillow home listing.

The listing for the mansion, 5603 Winslow Road, went viral last week. The listing showed the home while it was ablaze in September. As of Monday, the Zillow post says the home is “under contract” and the realtor is no longer showing the home.

Paula Duvall, of Benchmark Realty, LLC, said last week the Zillow listing was not a marketing stunt.

The listing reads: “TRAGIC TOTAL LOSS by FIRE, of a CLASSIC MANSION !!! Sold As is !! Rare opportunity to own approx 5 acres with 2 existing homes on this one site in Williamson County.”

The listing was meant to be an honest representation of what a potential buyer is getting, Duval said.

“It’s actually not a joke,” she said. “We wanted to be transparent about the history of the home. We wanted to show how grand it was and how grand it could be.”

The Williamson County Rescue Squad said in September the 25-year-old mansion may have caught fire due to a small explosion. At least one person was hurt in the fire. At the time, fire officials considered the mansion a total loss.

