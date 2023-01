NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is injured after a shooting in East Nashville.

Metro Police were called to 150 Dellway Villa Rd. on Saturday evening around 6:22 p.m.

Police on the scene told WSMV4 that one person was taken to the hospital.

As of this writing, the shooting victim’s condition is not known.

