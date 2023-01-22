Man charged with homicide after alleged shooting in McMinnville


McMinnville, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with criminal homicide after he was accused of killing someone in McMinnville.

On Friday, Jan. 20, around 11:20 p.m., the McMinnville City Police Department and the 31st Judicial District – District Attorney General’s Office investigated a shooting at a home.

Jacob Omar Simpson was charged with criminal homicide after he allegedly shot Jathan Allen Cagle outside of a home on Lance Street.

Simpson’s bail was set at $1,000,000 and he remains in the custody of the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.

