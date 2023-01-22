Cold Start to the Week

Showers will be most abundant early in the day, with isolated rain returning for the second half of the day. (none)

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A few more light showers will move in from Arkansas. While most will be in the form of rain, a few wet snowflakes will mix in o on the Cumberland Plateau. A light dusting can’t be ruled out on elevated surfaces in a few spots along the Plateau, by sunrise on Monday. Lows Monday will be in the 30s.

THE WORK WEEK

Monday will be a dry day with morning clouds, then clouds break apart late in the day. Temperatures will still be stuck in the 40s (again), so the start to the work week will be chilly.

The daytime on Tuesday will be dry, but the clouds will thicken up by evening. Highs will be in the 50s ahead of our next storm system that brings rain overnight, on into Wednesday.

The steadiest rain will wrap up and exit the Mid State by mid morning on Wednesday.

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s for Thursday. A few flurries and snow showers will be possible.

Friday will feature morning clouds, then late day sun.

Saturday will feature more sunshine, and temperatures will climb back into the 50s.

Sunday, rain will be likely once again.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.