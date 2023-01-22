9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid


9 puppies abandoned in cooler
9 puppies abandoned in cooler(Nick Weems (Perry County Sheriff))
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall.

Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.

Weems took them to the jailhouse where they’re being cared for by female inmates.

“We are currently investigating the matter and will likely charge the one responsible in the next few days,” Weems said on his personal Facebook page.

So far, four of the puppies have been adopted and Weems said they are still looking for anyone interested in adopting one or all.

Anyone who is interested can stop by the Perry County Jail at 582 Bethel Rd, Linden, TN.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Belle Meade Plaza
Belle Meade Plaza meeting leaves West Nashvillians with questions, ‘outraged’ at city leaders
Push for answers about Belle Meade Plaza plans
Push for answers about Belle Meade Plaza plans
One person shot at an apartment complex
One person shot at an apartment complex
012123 East Nashville shooting
One injured after shooting in East Nashville