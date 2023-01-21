Tullahoma nursing home evacuated after HVAC fire


By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:04 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after a HVAC fire at a Tullahoma nursing home on Friday night.

When Tullahoma Fire Department crews arrived at Life Care Center of Tullahoma just after 9:15 p.m., flames were visible coming from an HVAC unit on the roof.

Crews evacuated most of the building because of the fire.

The Tullahoma Fire Department with assistance from the Manchester Fire Department was able to put the fire out.

A temporary triage area was set up due to the various medical needs of the patients that were evacuated.

Officials said a handful of rooms were affected by smoke and water. Most of the damage came from water used to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries to patients, staff or emergency responders. All patients have returned to the facility.

At least nine EMS ambulances from six surrounding counties responded to the scene to assist with the evacuation and possible transport of patients.

