Three teens arrested in connection to two robberies in Midtown, South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of teens were arrested in Nashville on Friday night for several robberies and burglaries.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives received a call about an armed robbery on Whispering Hills Drive, where an 18-year-old was approached by a group of men.

The victim told police they stole his phone, wallet, AirPods, and a pocketknife.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and MNPD aviation units located one of the suspects in a stolen red Mazda SUV in North Nashville on Lane Drive and Revels Drive.

Police say a 15-year-old was the only one inside of the SUV and he ran away when officers arrived at the scene.

That teen was arrested and when police searched the SUV, they found a backpack with marijuana, several cell phones, and other items that may have been taken during other robberies.

Items confiscated on Bell Road by MNPD (Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Officials charged the 15-year-old suspect with the following among other charges in Juvenile Court:

Aggravated robbery

Juvenile weapon possession

Motor vehicle theft

The stolen red Mazda and the three other suspects are believed to be connected to several other recent robbery and commercial burglary cases.

After the 18-year-old was robbed, a second armed robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old was held at gunpoint in a parking lot in the 1200 block of Bell Road by two male suspects in face masks. They stole money from the victim and drove off in a black Infiniti Q50.

Officials found the Infiniti at an apartment complex on Hickory Plaza Drive. Detectives tried to stop the car, but it started driving at a high rate of speed.

Two 17-year-old suspects in the Infiniti ran away from the car and were arrested after. Police say both teens had pistols on them, and one had a green laser, which was described by the 27-year-old victim.

Officials believe the pair may be responsible for other robberies and at least one shooting.

Both were charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and juvenile handgun possession among other charges.

