CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department arrested a man wanted for allegedly robbing the B&L Market on Friday.

Patrick Bentley, 22, of Paris, was wanted in connection to the robbery at the B&L Market at 1361 College Street.

Bentley was arrested on Saturday evening and was booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

