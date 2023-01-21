Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning.

Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen and extended into the vent system, causing the fire to spread through the building’s walls.

The fire has been extinguished, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

