Merchants on Broadway catches fire

NFD crews worked to put out the flames on Saturday morning.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning.

Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

The fire reportedly started in the kitchen and extended into the vent system, causing the fire to spread through the building’s walls.

The fire has been extinguished, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

