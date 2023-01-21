‘It is terrible’: Neighbors speak out about missing child found in pool


By Courtney Allen
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is learning more about a missing 3-year-old girl found Thursday in the bottom of a pool.

People who live in the area said they saw Cookeville police officers crying and soaking wet after jumping into the pool to try to save the girl.

“It is terrible,” Josh Lander, who was at the apartment complex across the street, said.

He was there when police rushed to the home Thursday afternoon.

“A whole crapload of cars out here,” Landers said. “I thought somebody had OD’ed or something.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Missing 3-year-old Cookeville girl dies after being found at bottom of pool

Police said a 3-year-old child was reported missing from a home on East 10th Street. Neighbors said she was found in the pool at the home next door. WSMV4 is trying to learn how long the child was missing before police found her.

“I got kids,” Lander said. “The pools all have fences around them. I don’t see how that could happen.”

WSMV4 asked Cookeville Police if any charges will be filed. The department responded that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

