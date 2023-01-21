Gov. Bill Lee inaugurated for second term

Gov. Lee took the oath of office for his second term.
Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee was inaugurated as the governor of Tennessee on Saturday morning.

During his inaugural ceremony at the Legislative Plaza, Gov. Lee took the oath of office for his second term.

“May we, together, each one of us, consider the other and how we may use our lives to multiply in theirs,” said Gov. Lee during his inaugural speech. “That’s what Tennesseans do and have done for generations. That’s why we are America at its Best. That is why Tennessee is Leading the Nation.”

Gov. Lee won reelection back in November, defeating Democrat Jason Martin.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saturday morning News Update
wsmv merchants fire
Fire at Merchants on Broadway
wsmv nursinghome
Nursing home fire in Tullahoma
Our next weathermaker moves in overnight bringing rain into Sunday.
Dry for Today, Rain Returns into Sunday
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Merchants on Broadway catches fire