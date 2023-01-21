Gov. Bill Lee to be inaugurated for second term

Gov. Lee will take the oath of office for his second term.
Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony is set for the morning of Saturday, Jan. 21.

During the ceremony, Gov. Lee will take the oath of office for his second term as Governor. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Plaza.

Gov. Lee won reelection back in November, defeating Democrat Jason Martin.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Our next weathermaker moves in overnight bringing rain into Sunday.
Dry for Today, Rain Returns into Sunday
Franklin house fire
Early morning house fire in Franklin injures woman
Tullahoma and area fire departments responded to a fire call at Life Care Center of Tullahoma...
Tullahoma nursing home evacuated after HVAC fire
After a dry day today & tomorrow, rain will end out the weekend.
Dry Start to the Weekend, but Rain Returns Saturday Night