Gov. Bill Lee to be inaugurated for second term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony is set for the morning of Saturday, Jan. 21.

During the ceremony, Gov. Lee will take the oath of office for his second term as Governor. The event will take place at 11 a.m. at the Legislative Plaza.

Gov. Lee won reelection back in November, defeating Democrat Jason Martin.

