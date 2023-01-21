Early morning house fire in Franklin injures woman

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning house fire in Franklin has left one woman seriously injured, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a residential fire on Chestnut Lane at around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers observed heavy smoke coming from the home. Franklin Police Officer Kevin Spry was first on the scene and opened the front door to reveal a woman inside.

The woman was removed and transported to the hospital by Williamson Medical Center EMS, according to police.

The woman called 911 after her fire alarm began going off, but stayed inside to look for her pet cat, according to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King.

The cat has not been located, and the woman’s current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by FFD.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.