Dry for Today, Rain Returns into Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our weekend forecast is 50% dry, 50% wet. Today is your day to get outside!

It’s a cold start to the day as temperatures plummeted overnight as a result of mainly clear skies. Before you head out this morning, heat up your car and give yourself a few extra minutes to scrape frost off your car. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine can be expected today with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Use today as your day for any outdoor plans!

RAIN IS ON THE WAY

This evening will also be dry, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next Weathermaker. This system arrives overnight bringing scattered showers to all of the Mid State. Most of this rain will be light, but there could be a few pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Rain will linger into Sunday morning, but some dry time is expected in the afternoon. Another batch of light rain moves in Sunday evening. Highs will be in the 40s for Sunday.

Our next weathermaker moves in overnight bringing rain into Sunday. (none)

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be a dry day with morning clouds, then late day sunshine. Temperatures will still be stuck in the 40s, so a chilly start to the week.

Most of Tuesday is dry, but the clouds will thicken up by the evening. Highs will be in the 50s ahead of our next storm system that brings rain overnight & into Wednesday. Most of the heavier rain should be wrapping up by midday Wednesday.

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s for Thursday and Friday, with drier weather expected for those days.

