Dry Start to the Weekend, but Rain Returns Saturday Night

OVERNIGHT

Mainly clear and much colder weather will develop by morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s around sunrise.

SATURDAY

Saturday will start off sunny, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. We’ll have highs in the low 50s.

RAIN RETURNS SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain will move in from the southwest Saturday night. Showers will reach our southwest counties by mid evening. In Nashville, rain will hold off until close to midnight.

Rain will continue into Sunday, but become more patchy in nature through the day. Sunday looks like another cool day with highs mainly in the 40s.

As the storm exits Sunday night, we can’t rule out a wet snowflake or two mixing in in a few places. However, where that happens, no accumulation is expected.

Lows by Monday morning will be just above freezing.

After a dry day today & tomorrow, rain will end out the weekend. (none)

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be a dry day with a decent amount of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will begin with sunshine, but clouds will increase later in the day. Temperatures will briefly rise into the 50s before a storm system moves into the area Tuesday night. Scattered downpours can be expected overnight and into the first part of Wednesday.

By Wednesday evening, we’ll just have a lingering shower or two.

Temperatures will tumble into the 20s by Thursday morning. Don’t be surprised if we have a flurry or a sprinkle on Thursday as well.

