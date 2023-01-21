Bellevue apartment developers propose raising Coley Davis Road to combat flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Bellevue strongly oppose a new massive apartment complex proposed off Interstate 40.

Many say the area is prone to flooding and not a good match for the neighborhood. Now, developers are looking to compromise and work with those who live nearby.

“I can’t think of a single person, up and down this street, that’s for this development,” said Brad Childress.

The development is 400 apartments off Coley Davis Road. It’s next to Interstate 40 and the Harpeth River, which flooded homes in the area in 2010.

“The area where they are proposing the apartments does flood, it has flooded,” said Laura Dixon, who lives off Coley Davis Road.

Developers with Cypressbrook said they know it floods. They plan to build the complex above 2010 levels when roads near the proposed development went underwater.

In the past few months, Cypressbrook came up with a solution. They want to raise Coley David Road between one to five feet. They said that will allow people who live at the complex and the surrounding area to drive out in an emergency.

Cypressbrook also plans to widen Coley Davis Road and create a left turn lane into the complex.

“Should May 2010 happen again, Coley Davis would remain dry all the way to Highway 70,” said Alan Thompson, a project engineer for Ariza Bellevue.

His goal is to not only save people in the new apartments should they flood, but the 2,000 people living beyond it.

“How is that going to serve a purpose?” said Dixon. “How is that going to lessen that amount of traffic that is going to be on this road?”

Dixon said the road won’t change her mind on the 400 units. In fact, she said it’s a waste of tax dollars.

“We have a road to get out, it’s called Coley Davis,” she said.

The project is still in the approval process. There are two community meetings for residents to voice their concerns. The first is on Jan. 31 at the Bellevue Community Center for those living in District 22. The second will be Feb. 2 and will be virtual for residents in District 35.

