Titans introduce Ran Carthon as general manager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Decked out in a light blue tie with all four kids wearing matching gray and blue Jordan sneakers, Ran Carthon introduced himself Friday to the Nashville media.

The Tennessee Titans’ new general manager used the word “collaboration” many times when describing how he planned to lead.

And that’s a word that controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk used in describing what she was looking for from the next guy to take the job.

“It was always about being the right fit,” Carthon said. “It wasn’t about getting the job. It was being in a place that was going to support you and allow you to keep the job.”

The first-time GM said his first order of business was to sit down with head coach Mike Vrabel and go over everything.

“Our core foundation is cut from the same tree,” Carthon said.

That foundation is one of toughness.

The Titans finished the 2022 season with seven straight losses, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Carthon said he believes this team is competitive. However, in borrowing a phrase from Vrabel, the GM added their job isn’t to be good, it’s to be great.

Carthon will have many decisions to go over relative to the roster.

The Titans are currently over the salary cap ceiling, so there’s a good possibility high-dollar salaries will be cut.

Carthon was asked directly if Ryan Tannehill, who has one year remaining on his current contract, will be the starting quarterback in 2023. The GM said it’s not fair to give an assessment since he just got into the building, but he knows it’s a QB driven league. He also said he believes teams can win championships with a run-based offense.

Carthon is the first Black general manager in the history of the franchise and believes his utilization of the NFL’s new Accelerator Program aided in him getting this job.

