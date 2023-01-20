Three dead in Spring Hill crash

Police closed Highway 31 for the deadly crash investigation
Spring Hill Police Department
Spring Hill Police Department(SHPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill Police are investigating a crash that left three people dead early Friday morning.

According to SHPD, two vehicles crashed around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, and three adults died. The identities of the victims were not yet available.

Highway 31 was closed in both directions from the Rippa Villa to Donald F. Ephlin Parkway for the investigation. One northbound lane opened to traffic just after 7 a.m.

A deadly crash investigation closed Highway 31 in Spring Hill Friday morning.(TDOT)

