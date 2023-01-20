TDOT releases renderings of new Broadway bridge in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation released new pictures Thursday of what the new and improved Broadway Bridge will look like in downtown Nashville.

The renderings released by TDOT show six lanes for traffic – three going in each direction.

There will also be large sidewalks for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The bridge was built in 1948 and TDOT said it’s starting to deteriorate. Officials said they want to make the new bridge safe for all modes of transportation.

An eight-week closure is expected during the summer.

