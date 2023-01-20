TDOT releases renderings of new Broadway bridge in Nashville

The bridge was built in 1948 .
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation released new pictures Thursday of what the new and improved Broadway Bridge will look like in downtown Nashville.

The renderings released by TDOT show six lanes for traffic – three going in each direction.

The bridge will have six lanes.
The bridge will have six lanes.(TDOT)

There will also be large sidewalks for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The bridge was built in 1948 and TDOT said it’s starting to deteriorate. Officials said they want to make the new bridge safe for all modes of transportation.

An eight-week closure is expected during the summer.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TDOT finalizes plans for bridge
TDOT finalizes Broadway bridge design
An explosion at an industrial facility killed a man in Guthrie, Kentucky.
Chemical reaction blamed for deadly Guthrie explosion, officials say
Sergio Aguilar, 21, was shot in what is believed to be a robbery attempt.
‘It’s truly a miracle’: Family hopes for peace after young man shot in Nashville
Man wanted in Nashville found dead
Man wanted in Nashville found dead