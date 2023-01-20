TBI: 13 arrested on drug charges in Dickson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A multi-agency investigation with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and multiple law enforcement partner agencies resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges, the TBI announced Friday.

In September 2022, TBI and Drug Task Force agents began an investigation into a drug operation where methamphetamine and heroin/fentanyl were transported to Dickson County from surrounding counties. During the course of the investigation, agents identified the suppliers responsible for bringing the drugs into the county.

Search warrants executed earlier this month led to the arrest of nine people and the seizure of more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin/fentanyl, cash and firearms. Over the past week, additional search warrants were executed, and arrests were made in Dickson and Hickman counties.

Drug agents worked with the Office of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Dickson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Tennessee Highway Patrol in executing the search warrants and making arrests.

Those arrested have been booked into the Dickson County Jail:

Dontez Good, 26, Nashville: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

Corenza Banks Jr., 18: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

Amariya Foster, 19, Spring Hill: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

Mykayla Foster, 22, Spring Hill: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

Austin Golden, 29, Detroit: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

John Hunt, 19, Atlanta: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

Jamell McLaughlin, 20: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

China McKeever, 25, Detroit: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering. Bond: $250,000.

Marcus Pace, 29, Nashville: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl, one count Money Laundering, one count Introducing into Penal Institution. Bond: $260,000.

Ronnie McCoy, 46, White Bluff, Tennessee: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Methamphetamine, one count Manufacture, Deliver, Sell, Possess Fentanyl. Bond: $120,000.

Christopher Bateman, 40, Lyles, Tennessee: One count Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, one count Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond: $90,000.

