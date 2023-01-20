Single-lane closure in place on I-65 following damaging crash
The interstate will be down a lane starting at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers who use I-65 for their morning commute may need to look for an alternate route.
I-65 South in Portland will be down to one lane beginning at 9 a.m. this morning for damage repairs, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
A single-lane closure will be in place at mile marker 118 to repair asphalt that was damaged by an early Thursday morning crash involving a semi-truck. The crash closed the interstate for several hours and caused nearly 400 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the lanes.
The lane will remain closed until repairs are finished, which TDOT expects will be at 3 p.m. this afternoon.
