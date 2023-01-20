Single-lane closure in place on I-65 following damaging crash

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers who use I-65 for their morning commute may need to look for an alternate route.

I-65 South in Portland will be down to one lane beginning at 9 a.m. this morning for damage repairs, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TRAFFIC ALERT🚨A single-lane closure will be in place at MM 118 on I-65 South in Portland from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. tomorrow to repair damaged asphalt due to today's early morning crash that closed the interstate in which nearly 400 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto the interstate. pic.twitter.com/s8hIVH85yd — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) January 20, 2023

A single-lane closure will be in place at mile marker 118 to repair asphalt that was damaged by an early Thursday morning crash involving a semi-truck. The crash closed the interstate for several hours and caused nearly 400 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the lanes.

The lane will remain closed until repairs are finished, which TDOT expects will be at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

