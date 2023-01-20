Predators broadcaster Pete Weber speaks after surgery


Nashville Predators logo
Nashville Predators logo(Nashville Predators - NHL)
By Chris Harris
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - This week, WSMV’s Chris Harris interviewed Nashville Predators broadcaster Pete Weber.

The Voice of the Predators recently had surgery for a brain disorder called normal pressure hydrocephalus. Weber had a procedure called a ventriculoperitoneal shunt performed to drain a fluid buildup inside his skull.

Weber had the procedure done on Jan. 9. By Jan.14, he was back to work broadcasting Predators games on the radio.

Hear how Pete’s says he’s doing and how being back to work is so therapeutic:

