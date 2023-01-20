MNPD introduces new therapy dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools met a furry new member of the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday.

Officer Faye Okert visited several Nashville schools with Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog. Bo graduated from Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Florida.

MNPS students got the chance to hang out with Bo and Officer Okert between classes on Thursday.

The MNPD and Officer Faye Okert are proud to introduce Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog & a graduate of Paws & Stripes College in Florida. Sgt. Bo is already receiving warm welcomes as he and Officer Okert visit classrooms in our city. pic.twitter.com/00b84vTnOI — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 19, 2023

