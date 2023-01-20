MNPD introduces new therapy dog

Bo, a special school therapy dog, was trained at the Paws & Stripes College in Florida.
Metro Nashville Police visited some classrooms with Bo, the therapy dog.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools met a furry new member of the Metro Nashville Police Department on Thursday.

Officer Faye Okert visited several Nashville schools with Sgt. Bo, a special school therapy dog. Bo graduated from Paws & Stripes College in Brevard County, Florida.

MNPS students got the chance to hang out with Bo and Officer Okert between classes on Thursday.

