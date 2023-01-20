Missing 3-year-old girl found in pool pronounced dead at hospital

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A missing girl in Cookeville was found at the bottom of a pool Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:15 p.m. the Cookeville Police Department responded to the 1100 block of East 10th Street in reference to a missing child, according to a media release.

Multiple officers began searching the area and found the girl at the bottom of a nearby pool, police said. Officers jumped in and tried to save the 3-year-old girl.

She was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

“While this incident remains under investigation, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and all others affected by this tragic event,” the Cookeville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.