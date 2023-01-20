‘It’s truly a miracle’: Family hopes for peace after young man shot in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is now recovering after being shot during what is believed to have been an attempted robbery.

A family member of that young man reached out to WSMV4 to bring awareness to the incident.

“I still can’t believe this happened,” Nicole Ribera-Ergueta said.

According to Metro Police, the call came in around 9:45 pm Saturday night. The shooting unfolded near Nolensville Pike and Tusculum Rd.

“I got the phone call from my mom. She was explaining what happened. She told me he was alive, but that he got shot,” Ribera-Ergueta explained.

Sergio Aguilar, 21, got into his truck with a group of friends. Another car pulled in front of them, and a person with a gun got out and shot him, according to police.

Ribera-Ergueta said her cousin Sergio drove off and was taken to the hospital soon after.

“It went through his chest. It punctured his lung. It traveled across his body,” she said. “It is truly a miracle that he is still here.”

Metro Police believe this incident could be connected to other robberies in the area that night.

To help her cousin get back on his feet, Ribera-Ergueta set up a GoFundMe. She’s also asking people to come forward if they know anything.

“He owns his own business. That is his livelihood,” she said. “If he can’t work, it’s going to be hard for him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.