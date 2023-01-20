Investigators need help identifying human skull found in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Investigators released new information Friday about human remains found in a rural area near Franklin.

A hunter found a human skull off Clovercroft Road in November, authorities said. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, along with multiple other agencies, also found other bones in the area.

Investigators said they believe the bones are of a white or Hispanic male between 35 and 50 years old. It’s also likely the bones had been on the property for at least a year before they were found.

The WCSO is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the unknown man. If you have any information, call Williamson County Crime Stoppers, (615) 794-4000, or WCSO Detective Darren Barnes, (615) 790-5554 Ext. 3231.

The investigation continues.

