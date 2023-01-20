Friends, family hold vigil for Madison hit-and-run victim

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a deadly hit and run, Metro Police are still looking for the driver who killed an Antioch man.

Ronald Coonrod, 52, was hit on East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison. Thursday, people who knew him came together to honor the “big-hearted man” he was.

Coonrod lost his life on Old Hickory Boulevard. But his friends and family say he lived his life there, too, at the House of Bits where he was heading Saturday.

Thursday night may have looked like your typical vigil, but it didn’t sound like it. With Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” blasting through the stillness, people who knew Coonrod say that’s exactly how he would have wanted it.

His sister, Angela Spieden, says before Coonrod’s death, she didn’t know any of the people surrounding her at the vigil. It’s the new family she says she needed.

“Apparently, I’ve been adopted into the burlesque family,” Spieden said. “My heart, I mean, it’s wonderful that they just want to reach out, and we have this kind of support and everything.”

Saturday, Spieden says she said bye to her brother before he went to work. Coonrod was supposed to go to House of Bits after, but he didn’t make it.

“I knew exactly where he was when I received the phone call from the police department,” Spieden said.

Metro Police say a person driving a Chevy Monte Carlo hit Coonrod and sped off. That driver left the group at the vigil with no answers as to who killed a father, brother and uncle.

It’s old family and new family. They now have to support each other thanks to a man they all could count on.

“He always said he came into the world big; he doesn’t want to go out of the world big,” Spieden says. “But I guess he kind of did.”

Anyone with information about the 2001 to 2007 model Chevy Monte Carlo is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

