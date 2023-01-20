Franklin mansion selling ‘as is’ for $1.5 million after massive fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – What price would you pay for a mansion with a little fire damage?

A realtor in Franklin is asking nearly $1.5 million.

Paula Duvall, of Benchmark Realty, LLC, said a now-viral Zillow listing, which advertises the mansion and includes pictures of the home while it was ablaze in September, is not a marketing stunt.

The listing reads: “TRAGIC TOTAL LOSS by FIRE, of a CLASSIC MANSION !!! Sold As is !! Rare opportunity to own approx 5 acres with 2 existing homes on this one site in Williamson County.”

The listing was meant to be an honest representation of what a potential buyer is getting, according to Duval.

“It’s actually not a joke,” she said. “We wanted to be transparent about the history of the home. We wanted to show how grand it was and how grand it could be.”

The Williamson County Rescue Squad said in September the 25-year-old mansion on Winslow Road may have caught fire due to a small explosion. At least one person was hurt in the fire.

Williamson County Fire Chief Brian Jones said at the time the home would most likely be considered a total loss.

But Duvall said Friday, she hopes someone will take a chance on it. The photos of the mansion on fire were taken by Duvall while she wept, she said.

The home has open hilltop views, custom pavers and limestone on what’s left of the front porch.

