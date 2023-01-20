First Alert Forecast: Chilly start followed by mix of clouds and sunshine

The wind has finally died down and we have a nice, but much cooler Friday on tap for the Mid-State.

Temperatures this afternoon will only get back to around 50 at best, but some areas are not getting out of the 40s. We should get a nice mix of clouds and sunshine for our Friday. Tonight will be cold again with lows in the 20s in many spots by tomorrow morning

Saturday is looking dry with clouds and sunshine during the day and temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Our next round of rain gets here late Saturday night and through the first half of our Sunday with off-and-on showers. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day Sunday and we might even try to end with a little flurry in some spots Sunday night

We will dry out on Monday again with temperatures in the upper 40s for the afternoon.

As we fine-tune the details of our next round of rain, Tuesday is now looking dry with temperatures in the mid-50s during the afternoon. It is looking like a wet Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Thursday will dry out again with highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.