Dry & Sunny for Now...Rainy to End the Weekend

The wind is definitely lighter this afternoon compared to yesterday. Plenty of sunshine and some scattered clouds can be expected for the rest of the day, and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

Tomorrow will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase late in the day. Temperatures will be very similar to today, with most of us on Saturday making it only into the middle and upper 40s for highs. Rain will develop by late evening and overnight, and will continue to push north throughout the course of the night.

Sunday will start with rain, but there will be some dry times throughout the day. The late morning and afternoon look to be the driest times of the day. By the evening, a few more light showers can be expected. Temperatures will trend even cooler on Sunday with highs generally in the lower half of the 40s.

After a dry day today & tomorrow, rain will end out the weekend. (none)

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be a dry day with a decent amount of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Tuesday starts with sunshine, but clouds increase later in the day. Temperatures will briefly rise into the 50s before a storm system moves through the area overnight. Scattered downpours can be expected overnight and into Wednesday.

Wednesday, scattered showers look to dominate the first half of the day. By the evening, there will probably only be isolated showers lingering. Temperatures will drop back into the 40s, and will stay in the 40s for Thursday. We will also dry out on Thursday.

