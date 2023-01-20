Clifton prison staff hospitalized after exposed to unknown substance

CLIFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Several members of the South Central Correctional Center in Clinton, Tennessee were exposed Thursday to an unknown substance that sent many to the hospital, according to officials at CoreCivic.

CoreCivic, which operates the center, said staff members were exposed to the substance in the prison’s mail room. A medical emergency was declared, CoreCivic said. EMS arrived on scene and transported all of the exposed staff to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

CoreCivic said they notified law enforcement and its government partners at the Tennessee Department of Correction immediately. Its leadership is working with authorities to investigate the incident.

“We care deeply about the well-being of our dedicated staff who work hard every day to keep our facilities and the public safe, and we’ll continue to support the recovery of those impacted any way we can,” CoreCivic said in a statement. “CoreCivic has a zero-tolerance policy for the introduction of contraband in our facilities, which is unfortunately a nationwide challenge that requires close and constant collaboration to prevent. We work as one team with local, state, and federal law enforcement on investigative and intervention efforts to remove, detect, and prevent the introduction of contraband at any of our facilities.”

