Brentwood Police offer advice to avoid car break-ins
A recent rash of car thefts has prompted police to remind residents to be mindful of suspicious activity.
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over a dozen vehicles were broken into around Brentwood and police are now urging residents to pay better attention.
According to Brentwood Police, approximately 20 vehicles were burglarized overnight on the west side of town. Police believe these kinds of break-ins can be prevented if car owners perform a few simple steps:
- Lock all doors
- Set you alarms
- Do not leave guns in vehicles
- Do not leave keys in vehicles
- Remove valuables from vehicles or keep out of sight
- Make sure security cameras have a good vantage point
Brentwood PD is also reminding citizens to report suspicious activity, especially late at night. Cars cruising with the lights off should be called in.
The BPD non-emergency line for crime tips is 615-371-0160.
