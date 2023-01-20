Brentwood Police offer advice to avoid car break-ins

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over a dozen vehicles were broken into around Brentwood and police are now urging residents to pay better attention.

According to Brentwood Police, approximately 20 vehicles were burglarized overnight on the west side of town. Police believe these kinds of break-ins can be prevented if car owners perform a few simple steps:

Lock all doors

Set you alarms

Do not leave guns in vehicles

Do not leave keys in vehicles

Remove valuables from vehicles or keep out of sight

Make sure security cameras have a good vantage point

Brentwood PD is also reminding citizens to report suspicious activity, especially late at night. Cars cruising with the lights off should be called in.

The BPD non-emergency line for crime tips is 615-371-0160.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.