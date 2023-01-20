Abortion on lawmakers minds during 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

Some are pushing for a change to the current law in Tennessee.
On the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Tennessee Democrats held a press conference.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Conversations of abortion will be front and center around the nation this weekend.

In Washington, the March of Life will take place on Friday. And then on Sunday, pro-abortion rights advocates will take to the streets to acknowledge the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

On Friday, WSMV heard from Tennessee Democratic lawmakers about the issue. Abortion is something lawmakers will discuss now that they are back in session at the state capitol.

Some Democratic lawmakers call the state’s current abortion ban extreme. Some are pushing for a change to the current law, which bans abortions at all stages of pregnancy, with very limited exceptions.

Both Republican and Democratic state leaders agree that an exception is needed if a woman’s life is in danger.

“We also need to talk about the affirmative defense clause that’s in there that basically says the physician is guilty and has to prove their innocence instead of being proven guilty,” House Speaker Rep. Cameron Sexton said. “We need to change that.”

There has been no word yet on if exceptions regarding cases of rape or incest will be introduced. But Democrats are wanting that as well.

