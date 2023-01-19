Windy with Cooler Air Moving In

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A sharp cold front is moving through the Mid State. It’ll will bring about a sharp drop in temperature overnight. In the meantime, winds will gust to or above 30 mph through early evening.

Wind Advisory in effect until 6pm for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Drive with extra care.

Windy conditions can be expected for the afternoon with gusts over 30+ mph. (none)

A sharp cold front is moving through the Mid State now. It’ll will bring about a major drop in temperature overnight. In the meantime, winds will gust to or above 30 mph through early evening.

Other than a few clouds overnight, temperatures will tumble back into the 30s by morning. Temperatures on Friday will rise to near 50 degrees, but some areas won’t make it out of the 40s during the afternoon. A mix of clouds and sunshine can be expected Friday, too.

Saturday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine during the day. We’ll have lows in the 20s and highs in the low 50s.

Our next round of rain gets here Saturday night and lingers through Sunday with off and on showers. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day Sunday. We might even see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain Sunday night. No problems are expected on roads at this time.

On Monday, dry weather will return again.

More rain will be likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few snowflakes may develop as that system moves away from the Mid State Wednesday night as well.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.